What problems could emerge if the Carolina Panthers cannot extend their stud right tackle Taylor Moton before the franchise tag deadline?. We are now just two days away from finding out whether Taylor Moton and the Carolina Panthers can come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Placing the outstanding right tackle on the franchise tag was the right call to make ahead of free agency, but tying him down long-term is something else they simply have to do at the earliest possible opportunity.