Dont do much. Lavel Davis is by far the exception to the rule. For example, Tennessee's best freshman WR had 500 yards in a season. Brown seems like a very good option to replace one of the two WRs. Corrales is solid but he isnt as good as Newsome. I still see a slight dip in play. You are right they are fine there but they will go from great to very good at WR. RB is more the issue.