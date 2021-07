The Securities and Exchange Commission says that its examination staff has found a variety of problems and deficiencies in the way advisors are using wrap fee programs. As part of it an assessment of market-wide risks by the SEC’s division of examination, the regulator zeroed in on wrap fee programs due to the potential they have in creating conflicts of interest of advisors. These conflicts include trading less frequently than what would be best in the clients’ best interest, engaging in transactions that would result in higher expenses getting borne by the client and mis-billing, the SEC says in a risk alert published Wednesday.