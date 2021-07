A student was left fighting for her life after she was bit by a “giant” venomous spider while she was on holiday in a Wales caravan park.Abby Tanetta was staying in her parents’ caravan at Cardigan Bay Holiday Park, near Poppit Sands, when she was bitten whilst sleeping.She describes spotting a spider in her bed after waking in agonising pain, coming from under her arm.Days later, she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, as doctors feared that she could contract sepsis if the oozing infection was not halted.The 18-year-old from Caerphilly, Wales, said: “I woke up with a sharp...