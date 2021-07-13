Monuments Part Ways With Guitarist Olly Steele

Lexxi Foxx has quit Steel Panther. The 35-year-old bassist - whose real name is Travis Haley - has parted ways with the comical glam rockers after 21 years. In a tongue-in-cheek statement, the rest of the band - comprising Ralph 'Michael Starr' Saenz, Russ 'Satchel' Parrish, and Darren 'Stix' Zadinia Leader - announced: ​“The great pandemic of 2020 – 2037 has affected all of us. For some, though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one’s true calling in life. This is Lexxi’s story. He started his side business, ​‘Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets’, to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realised that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all.