Monuments Part Ways With Guitarist Olly Steele

antiMUSIC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonuments have announced guitarist Olly Steele has left the band after spending a decade with the group, so that he can focus more on his solo music projects. The band had this to say about the guitarist parting ways with them, "With a heavy heart, today we announce that Olly Steele is stepping away from Monuments."

