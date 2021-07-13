Visit Roan Mountain

What's the difference between a sorrel, chestnut, and red roan horse color?. There are many different horse colors, all defined by horse genetics. For example, horses with black pigment will have a black mane and black hair. Other horses have different color genetics, which leads to some horses having a flaxen mane while others are a browner shade like buckskin. Several distinct sorts of coat colors are applied on horses, which may appear very similar at first glance, even to equestrians. For example, a red roan is a horse with white hair mixed in with crimson. A sorrel horse has an entirely red base color with the possibility of white markings, whereas a chestnut horse has a considerably darker, brownish-red base color. These colors are a result of dilution genes, recessive genes, and other genetic markers, resulting in equine coat colors on the horse's body, lower legs, and mane. A horse's coat color can seem extremely similar to other types of horses, and sorrel quarter horses are notorious for being mixed up with chestnut horses.