Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roan Mountain, TN

Visit Roan Mountain

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roan Mountain, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roan#Mountain#Earth#Twra#Wildlife Ambassadors#Jb Friends#Cloudland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Pets
Related
Georgia Stateworldatlas.com

Appalachian Mountains

Often referred to as the “Appalachians”, the Appalachian Mountains are a series of mountain ranges that stretches from the eastern to the northeastern part of the continent of North America. Forming the eastern complement of the Rocky Mountains, the Appalachian Mountains extend for about 2,400km from the Central Alabama region in the United States to the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. These mountain ranges form a natural boundary between the eastern Coastal Plain and the extensive Interior Lowlands of the North American continent and have played a significant role in the development of the United States.
LifestylePosted by
Only In North Carolina

The Incredible Mountain-Fed Pool In North Carolina You Absolutely Need To Visit

The Great Smoky Mountains are filled with hidden gems and secret spots perfect for unexpected discovery. From charming small towns to fantastic natural attractions, the opportunities for adventure are endless. When the temperatures start rising and the hikes get a bit longer, we’re all searching for a cool swimming hole to dip in. One that […] The post The Incredible Mountain-Fed Pool In North Carolina You Absolutely Need To Visit appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelArizona Daily Sun

National park visitors -- and money -- are coming back after plunge

WASHINGTON -- After hitting a 40-year low in the pandemic year of 2020, national park visitors -- and their dollars -- are steadily returning, but they are still below pre-pandemic levels, according to new National Park Service data. Park restrictions and outright closures in response to COVID-19 led the number...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
offMetro.com

Visiting Wellsboro: A Historic Town Hidden in the Mountains of Pennsylvania

The mountains of PennsylvaniaPhoto from Pixabay.com. Nestled in the Northern section of Pennsylvania’s Appalachian Mountains, the small town of Wellsboro offers historic charm surrounded by ample outdoor adventure opportunities. In the early 20th century, the town was a regional waypoint for those heading to Chicago and even boasted a direct bus from the Waldorf Astoria leading to a litany of acclaimed guests. Though its posh years may have passed, Wellsboro now hosts a warmth that radiates from the gaslit main street to the welcoming locals.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Was My Family In Danger on Popular Idaho Trail? What Kind of Snake is This?

This week, the Snake River Canyon around Centennial Park and the Mogensen Trail has been a common topic for my stories. My wife even took note and decided she wanted to take the kids on a hike down the Mogensen Trail. We've lived here a long time and never stepped foot on the trail. Apparently it looks a lot better from a distance. She said it was covered with poison ivy and stinging nettle. She also came across what she thought was a rattlesnake. While all those things are possible to see in the canyon, I'm not sure I trust my wife to be able to identify them all. Honestly, I don't trust myself to identify all the Idaho hazards correctly. I definitely know this was a Danger Noodle or a Nope Rope though.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

The Sorrel Horse: Red Roan Rogue, Chestnut Charlatan, or Simply Sorrel?

What's the difference between a sorrel, chestnut, and red roan horse color?. There are many different horse colors, all defined by horse genetics. For example, horses with black pigment will have a black mane and black hair. Other horses have different color genetics, which leads to some horses having a flaxen mane while others are a browner shade like buckskin. Several distinct sorts of coat colors are applied on horses, which may appear very similar at first glance, even to equestrians. For example, a red roan is a horse with white hair mixed in with crimson. A sorrel horse has an entirely red base color with the possibility of white markings, whereas a chestnut horse has a considerably darker, brownish-red base color. These colors are a result of dilution genes, recessive genes, and other genetic markers, resulting in equine coat colors on the horse's body, lower legs, and mane. A horse's coat color can seem extremely similar to other types of horses, and sorrel quarter horses are notorious for being mixed up with chestnut horses.
Travelrexburgstandardjournal.com

Yellowstone visitation statistics for June 2021

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The park hosted 938,845 recreation visits in June 2021, making it the park’s most-visited June on record. This is a 64% increase from June 2020 (573,205 recreational visits) and a 20% increase from June 2019 (781,853 recreation visits). So far in 2021, the park has hosted 1,587,998 recreation visits, up 17% from 2019. This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19. The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through June):
Travelsnowbrains.com

New June Visitation Records Set at 7 National Parks

Pent-up demand for travel is playing out across the United States as seven National Parks have seen record-breaking visitation for the month of June. The largest increase percentage-wise has been seen in Maine’s Acadia National Park where 660,779 visitors were recorded in June alone. This number marks a 228 percent increase from the COVID stricken 2020 season and a 34 percent increase from June 2019. The resurgence in visitation wasn’t limited to the Eastern United States as parks in six states saw new records set with many still to report statistics.
Religionelizabethton.com

A bicycle ride led to the most wonderful experience

I’ve been a bicycle rider my whole life. Fifty-one years ago this month, I was riding my bike about six miles round trip to Bible school at Tomahawk, Ky. I did so for an entire week. During the week I was one of several young people who prayed the prayer...
Travel247tempo.com

National Parks That Have Grown Most in Popularity Since 1980

Perhaps one silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for people who love the outdoors, is that people were forced to spend more time outside. According to a OnePoll survey from September 2020, about 60% of the 2,000 participants said they did not appreciate nature as much as they should have before the pandemic. About 40% said they had actually become more physically active, engaging in outdoor activities.
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Cloward H2O celebrates past project at Sandy Lane Resort & Spa

Cloward H2O, an expert in aquatic design, is reflecting on the success of one of its key built-to-last projects at Sandy Lane Resort & Spa. This luxury Caribbean resort features multi-level pools and spas, as well as five hydrotherapy pools, a penthouse swimming pool and numerous koi ponds, fountains and wading areas.
Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

Senior Center closed week of July 12-16

The Elizabethton Senior Center will be closed the week of July 12-16, due to a water line break and flooding in the building. All classes are cancelled but meals can be picked up at the kitchen door, and homebound meals will continue to be delivered.
Elizabethton, TNelizabethton.com

Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jam will feature The Bullseye Band

This Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature The Bullseye Band, which has been a part of the Elizabethton scene for almost 40 years. Michael Little and his two brothers, Patrick and Mark, formed the band in 1982. They play a mix of southern rock, country, and a verity of music that appeals to the masses.
Animalssportswar.com

Mountain piranha.

6½ hours up at Laurel Bed Lake and down Big Tumbling Crick and nary a -- Major Kong 07/21/2021 7:46PM. When the lake was built back in the late 60's/early 70's the hollar... -- Major Kong 07/21/2021 8:30PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...

Comments / 0

Community Policy