Ring Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption to All Users Globally

By Emma Roth
makeuseof.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRing is finally making end-to-end encryption available to all users across the globe. Turning on the feature prevents anyone without an enrolled mobile device from viewing live streams and recorded footage. Ring Unveils End-to-End Encryption, But Not Without Limitations. A post on the Ring Blog revealed that the Amazon-owned company...

Comments / 0

