Emmys 2021: HBO narrowly tops Netflix with 130 nominations

By Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 12 days ago

HBO — with the help of its streaming service HBO Max — landed the most 2021 Emmy Awards nominations of any media outlet, edging last year’s leader Netflix by a single nod. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network scored 94 nominations while the streaming service HBO Max delivered another 36. That...

www.thederrick.com

