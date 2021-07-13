Bury Tomorrow Part Ways With Jason Cameron

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBury Tomorrow have announced that creative difference have forced them part ways with co-founding member of the group Jason Cameron (guitar/vocals). The band had this to say, "The past 18 months have been challenging for everyone. The music industry in particular has been completely turned on its head. We've had a lot of time to reflect individually on what we want out of life and more so out of Bury Tomorrow. During this time of reflection it has become apparent that we aren't all on the same page and haven't been for some time.

