Stories of Old Nevada: Panaca

Several years ago, when I worked for the Nevada State Department of Transportation, a co-worker and I were doing some work in Caliente and other southeastern Nevada communities. After work one day, we decided to stop by the nearby town of Panaca to see what the town was like and perhaps have a beer after work. After spending some time looking for a bar or a place to buy some beer, we were told that Panaca was only one of two towns in Nevada where the sale of alcohol was prohibited and gambling was not allowed.