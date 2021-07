India’s biggest oil refiner says fossil fuels will continue to be key part of the nation’s energy mix as it embarks on a $13 billion expansion. Indian Oil Corp. plans to increase its crude processing capacity by a third over the next five years to increase production of gasoline and diesel, along with petrochemicals, Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said in an interview. That will give the company the capability to refine 2.15 million barrels a day.