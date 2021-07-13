Judge orders Maryland to keep expanded jobless benefits
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has blocked Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to end pandemic-related federal enhanced unemployment benefits early in Maryland. Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday morning ordering the Hogan administration to keep paying the expanded benefits at least until two lawsuits brought by out-of-work Marylanders are resolved. The governor’s office said the state doesn't plan to appeal, according to news outlets.www.middletownpress.com
