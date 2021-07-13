Killswitch Engage Announce Special Full Albums Streaming Event

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, KILLWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach spoke about his plans for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My hope with KILLSWITCH, and I've really pushed hard to add more diversity, to add the quiet parts. I want us to be seen as a metal band. I don't care about genres; subgenres are even worse. And we definitely have a formulaic way of doing things. But I would love to break that mold; I really would. I push for it a lot, but it's hard when you're in a quote-unquote legacy band and things are the way they are for a reason. And I'm always that guy pushing, like, 'Let's try this. Let's try that.' And the general consensus is, 'All right, Jesse. Calm down. Calm down.' So, for me, jumping back into [my side project] TIMES OF GRACE or even talking about THE WEAPON, it's so nice for me to have outlets outside of KILLSWITCH where TIMES OF GRACE can spread our wings."