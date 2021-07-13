Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, MA

Killswitch Engage Announce Special Full Albums Streaming Event

antiMUSIC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKillswitch Engage have announced that they will be doing a very special streaming event next month that will find them performing their 2019 album, "Atonement" and their 2000 self-titled albums in full. The stream will be taking place at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on Friday, August 6 at 7pm...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Worcester, MA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Leach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killswitch Engage#Ma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

St Vincent announces ‘Down and Out Downtown’ streaming concert special

St Vincent has recorded a streaming concert special titled "Down and Out Downtown" that will air on Moment House on August 4 & 5 with four different global streaming times. The special will feature the live debuts of a number of songs from St. Vincent's new album, Daddy's Home, as well as new arrangements of older favorites, performed with her band: Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JESSE LEACH Wants To 'Break The Mold' With Next KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Album: 'It Gets Fatiguing To Do The Same Thing Over And Over Again'

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, KILLWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach spoke about his plans for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My hope with KILLSWITCH, and I've really pushed hard to add more diversity, to add the quiet parts. I want us to be seen as a metal band. I don't care about genres; subgenres are even worse. And we definitely have a formulaic way of doing things. But I would love to break that mold; I really would. I push for it a lot, but it's hard when you're in a quote-unquote legacy band and things are the way they are for a reason. And I'm always that guy pushing, like, 'Let's try this. Let's try that.' And the general consensus is, 'All right, Jesse. Calm down. Calm down.' So, for me, jumping back into [my side project] TIMES OF GRACE or even talking about THE WEAPON, it's so nice for me to have outlets outside of KILLSWITCH where TIMES OF GRACE can spread our wings."
MusicantiMUSIC

Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Mend You' Video

Killswitch Engage offshoot Times Of Grace have released a music video for their song "Mend You" to celebrate the arrival of their brand new album "Songs Of Loss and Separation". Frontman Jesse Leach had this to say about the track, "'Mend You' is about finding yourself at a loss for...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Jesse Leach of Times of Grace / Killswitch Engage

We had the pleasure of interviewing Jesse Leach of Times of Grace and Killswitch Engage over Zoom video!. Churning depths of plaintive sorrow, stark self-examination, and moving soundscapes unfold in TIMES OF GRACE, with flashes of cathartic power and an undercurrent of insistent urgency. It’s all a meditation on absence, grief, bewilderment, and rebirth, summoned with harrowing authenticity.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Vocalist Would Love To Change The Band's Sound Up

Killswitch Engage is 21 years and nine albums deep into their career. Despite their legacy, vocalist Jesse Leach wants to change things up. Leach said in an interview with Drinks With Johnny that he'd love to push the band's sound, but understands that at this point they are who they are. Especially for a band of Killswitch Engage's size whose fanbase know what to expect at this point.
MusicMetalSucks

Times of Grace Post “Mend You” Video, Stream Full Album

The ten year wait is finally over: Times of Grace, the band featuring Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach and Adam Dutkiewicz, have released their sophomore album, Songs of Loss and Separation. And, as is often the case in the age of streaming, the band has unveiled a new music video to...
Musicmetalinjection

TIMES OF GRACE (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) Streams Impactful New Song "Mend You"

Times of Grace is now streaming their new single "Mend You" off their first new album in over a decade, Songs of Loss and Separation. "'Mend You' is about finding yourself at a loss for words," said vocalist Jesse Leach. "It's about the struggle to come to terms with an unraveling and falling apart. It is also about finding the will to carry on and stay loyal to your own heart, even when no one else seems to understand what you are going through. It's a song about the journey of finding a way to mend wounds and in time find a deeper sense of self love."
Musicmetalinjection

TURNSTILE Streams Chill New Song "Alien Love Call," Announce New Album

Turnstile will release a new album called Glow On on August 27 and is now streaming "Alien Love Call" featuring vocalist Devonté "Blood Orange" Hynes. The single comes alongside Hi8 live performance footage directed and edited by the band's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory. Pre-orders for Glow On are available here.
MusicKerrang

Thrice announce new album Horizons/East; stream lead single Scavengers

Thrice have announced the release of their upcoming 11th album, Horizons/East. The record – the follow-up to 2018’s Palms – is due out digitally on September 17, and physically on October 8, via Epitaph. It was self-produced and recorded at the band’s own New Grass Studio, and mixed by Scott Evans.
Musichellokpop.com

Golden Child Stirs Excitement After Announcement Of 2nd Full Album

This summer is about to get even hotter with Golden Child ready to drop its brand new album!. Thrilling news came to the attention of Golden Child fans with their favorites getting ready to release a whole album in the upcoming month. With the first teaser out, attention is focusing on the next ones that are sure to follow shortly.
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Kid Laroi has announced the full track list for his upcoming album.

If you don’t know who it is Kid Laroi, It is time for you to catch up since, shortly, this singer will have something to talk about with his professional career. It is about a 17-year-old Australian young man whose musical career has just started but could not have had a better start …
MusicantiMUSIC

Megadeth Unplugged Album Being Released After 20 Years

Cleopatra Records have announced that they will be releasing Megadeth's "Unplugged In Boston" for the very first time on August 20th in multiple formats. The album will mark the very first time in 20 years that the band's rare 2001 intimate, scaled-down performance in Boston, Ma will be released commercially.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Album Stream: MHD – ‘Mansa’

MHD has returned with ‘Mansa,’ his third studio album!. The French rapper has ascended to the Créme de la Créme of the music scene on home soil and has been steadily amassing a major global audience in parallel. And the latter is a trajectory that looks set to continue with...
MusicTexarkana Gazette

Carlile announces new album

It feels like Brandi Carlile hasn't stepped out of the spotlight since her career-altering "By the Way, I Forgive You" album dropped back in early 2018. We're not complaining, but it's hard to believe that was already three-plus years ago. Nevertheless, following a whirlwind period in which Carlile kept busy...
Musictheobelisk.net

Review & Full Album Stream: The Age of Truth,

[Click play above to stream Resolute by The Age of Truth. Album is out Friday and available for preorder here.]. Be it resolved, Philadelphia’s The Age of Truth haven’t fixed what wasn’t broken about their 2017 debut LP, Threshold (review here), but have taken many of the aspects of that record and, with Resolute, pushed them forward. The four-piece — with drummer Scott Frassetto making his first recorded appearance alongside returning guitarist Michael DiDonato, bassist William Miller and vocalist Kevin McNamara — offer fewer songs than on the first outing, but if they’ve pulled back on things like an interlude and a bonus track, the path of immediacy suits them even in tracks that might be longer and comes coupled with a progression of songwriting and a sharpness of performance that rings out from the first 10 seconds of “Palace of Rain” onward. They are down to the business of kicking ass. What’s another word for “determined?”
MusicComplex

Stream Chiiild’s Debut Album ‘Hope for Sale’

Just over a month after making his U.S. late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Montreal-born artist Chiiild returns with the release of his album Hope for Sale. The 11-track project features the previously released songs “Sleepwalking,” “Awake,” and “Eventually,” as well as guest appearances from Mahalia and Jensen McRae. In a statement released alongside the LP, Chiiild described the album as a representation of his journey throughout the last year: “Aiming to cover the whole human experience, I dive into my outlook on life, love, and social justice.”
CelebritiesMetalSucks

Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach Enjoyed a Delicious Sandwich

Sandwich #content is some of my favorite content of all! At this point I would really rather be writing about delicious ingredients placed between two slices of bread than some pretend-tough-guy grunting into a mic, ya know? Sandwiches are EXCITING! Think of that feeling when you order one at a deli and then you crack open the paper wrapping, sliced down the middle. Way better than some cliché chugged riffs or whatever. What’s more, they’re super innocent. Sandwiches! Enjoyable for all ages. The best.
Rock Musicnextmosh.com

Ophidian I stream new album ‘Desolate’ in full

Icelandic tech death battalion Ophidian I will be releasing their new album, ‘Desolate,’ on July 16, making it their debut to Season of Mist! The band is now streaming the offering in its entirety ahead of Friday’s release via Metal Injection as part of their Tech Death Tuesday column! You can hear the record in full at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].

Comments / 0

Community Policy