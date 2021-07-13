Cancel
Ohio State

Ryan Day named to 2021 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Posted by 
10TV
10TV
 11 days ago
Ohio State's Ryan Day is one of 17 coaches on the preseason watch list for the 2021 Dodd Trophy.

Named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the trophy is giving to the coach of a team "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."

Day is entering his third full season leading the Buckeyes. He is currently 23-2 overall with a 15-0 record in the Big Ten and two conference championships.

The Big Ten has the most nominees with five: Day, Tom Allen (Indiana), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) and James Franklin (Penn State).

Also on the list is Mack Brown (North Carolina), Matt Campbell (Iowa State), Jamey Chadwell (Coastal Carolina), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame), Jimmy Lake (Washington), Dan Mullen (Florida), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Dabo Swinney (Clemson).

A midseason watch list, which could add coaches or narrow the field, will be released in the fall. The winner will be announced during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
