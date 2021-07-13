Cancel
Report: Economic 'Center of Gravity' Could Shift From Boston

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The rise of hybrid and remote work during the past year and a half is just one of the ways the future of business in Massachusetts could change in the post-pandemic years — shifting the state’s economic “center of gravity” away from the greater Boston core, according to a report released Tuesday by the Baker administration.

