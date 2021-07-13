Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Butler The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania North central Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania West central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 339 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gibsonia, or near McCandless Township, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include McCandless Township... Cranberry Butler... Shaler Township Hampton Township... Harrison Township Wexford... Homeacre-Lyndora Shanor-Northvue... Meridian Ford City... Seven Fields This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 33 and 44. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania mile marker 84 and near mile marker 86. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH