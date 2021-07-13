Gamecocks' Beamer, more coming to Aiken on Welcome Home Tour

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and several more Gamecocks coaches will be in Aiken on July 28 at the Aiken County Shrine Club as part of the Welcome Home Tour. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker Jr.

The Shane Train is coming to Aiken this month.

The Aiken County Gamecock Club and Augusta County Gamecock Club are hosting University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and many more Gamecocks coaches, like head men's basketball coach Frank Martin, July 28 as part of the Welcome Home Tour.

Doors are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. at the Aiken County Shrine Club, located at 1526 Columbia Hwy N.

Joining Beamer will be members of his staff, Martin, men's soccer coach Tony Annan, swimming and diving coach Jeff Poppell and volleyball coach Tom Mendoza.

Tickets are $20 and include food and raffle. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be ordered at https://bit.ly/2Vv3xNa.