Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Gamecocks' Beamer, more coming to Aiken on Welcome Home Tour

By Staff Reports editorial@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436JfV_0avmQhON00
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and several more Gamecocks coaches will be in Aiken on July 28 at the Aiken County Shrine Club as part of the Welcome Home Tour. (Artie Walker, Jr./Special to the Aiken Standard) Artie Walker Jr.

The Shane Train is coming to Aiken this month.

The Aiken County Gamecock Club and Augusta County Gamecock Club are hosting University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and many more Gamecocks coaches, like head men's basketball coach Frank Martin, July 28 as part of the Welcome Home Tour.

Doors are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. at the Aiken County Shrine Club, located at 1526 Columbia Hwy N.

Joining Beamer will be members of his staff, Martin, men's soccer coach Tony Annan, swimming and diving coach Jeff Poppell and volleyball coach Tom Mendoza.

Tickets are $20 and include food and raffle. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be ordered at https://bit.ly/2Vv3xNa.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
207
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Aiken, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Tom Mendoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Football#Gamecocks#The Shane Train#The Welcome Home Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy