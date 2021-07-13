Ball State's Healthy Lifestyle Center Recognized With Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana's "100,000 Award"

Ball State University’s Healthy Lifestyle Center (HLC) has been recognized for its dedication to the neighbors and communities it serves. The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana (HCA), in its annual partner meeting, recently presented its “100,000 Award in Memory of Dr. George Branam” to the Healthy Lifestyle Center. The annual award is given to an organization that supports the work of the HCA through outstanding leadership, innovative collaborations, and an unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of the community.