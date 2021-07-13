Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Ball State's Healthy Lifestyle Center Recognized With Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana's "100,000 Award"

bsu.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBall State University’s Healthy Lifestyle Center (HLC) has been recognized for its dedication to the neighbors and communities it serves. The Healthy Community Alliance of East Central Indiana (HCA), in its annual partner meeting, recently presented its “100,000 Award in Memory of Dr. George Branam” to the Healthy Lifestyle Center. The annual award is given to an organization that supports the work of the HCA through outstanding leadership, innovative collaborations, and an unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of the community.

www.bsu.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Education
Delaware County, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Education
City
Friendship, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Muncie, IN
Lifestyle
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Ball State#Ball State University#Hlc#Hca#College Of Health#Meridian Health Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Education
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy