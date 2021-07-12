Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benson, NC

Janie Bell Register Reaves

jocoreport.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurham: Janie Bell Register Reaves, 87, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Hock Family Pavilion with her daughters by her side. Mrs. Reaves was born in Johnston County, the daughter of the late John Daniel Register and Eula Davis Register. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otis Leon Reaves; brother, Melvin Register; and sister, Catherine Register. She was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Reaves retired from Bristol Myers and Duke University. Mrs. Reaves was loved by everyone who knew her.

jocoreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benson, NC
Benson, NC
Obituaries
County
Johnston County, NC
City
Durham, NC
Johnston County, NC
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Eula Davis Register#Bristol Myers#Duke University#Clements Funeral Home#Bethsaida Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy