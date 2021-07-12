Durham: Janie Bell Register Reaves, 87, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Hock Family Pavilion with her daughters by her side. Mrs. Reaves was born in Johnston County, the daughter of the late John Daniel Register and Eula Davis Register. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otis Leon Reaves; brother, Melvin Register; and sister, Catherine Register. She was a member of Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Reaves retired from Bristol Myers and Duke University. Mrs. Reaves was loved by everyone who knew her.