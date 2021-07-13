Cancel
Drake Bell goes Instagram Live with son

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Drake Bell, recently seemingly celebrated avoiding prison time related to charges involving misconduct with a minor by going live on Instagram with his infant son. According to Fox News, the former Nickelodeon star was sentenced to two years' probation by an Ohio judge...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

