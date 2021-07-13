Cancel
Jurassic World 3 Dominion: Every Returning Character We Know So Far

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Jurassic World: Dominion might be a year away from release, but that hasn’t stopped the wheels from turning on some heavy marketing, which has so far included a brand-new poster, a special five-minute preview that released alongside Fast & Furious 9 in IMAX theaters last month, and a trailer for the said-short film, which boasted several species of dinosaur new to the franchise. Theme park builder sequel Jurassic World: Evolution 2 will also hit shelves this year, which promises that gamers will now be able to create a dinosaur-inhabited world on American soil, falling in line with the premise for Jurassic World: Dominion.

TV & Videosepicstream.com

Is Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Canon?

List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. Since its debut in 2020, Netflix's animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has been a hit with fans. The show centers around a group of teenagers who become trapped on Isla Nublar during the fall of Jurassic World. And when the ferry leaves without them, they must use their wits – and whatever resources they can find - to survive the escaped dinosaurs.
TV SeriesTom's Guide

Invincible season 2: Everything we know so far

We've got good news about Invincible season 2, and not so good news. And so let's lead with the former. Amazon announced the renewal of its latest super-powered series (and made it a double at that), so fans can expect a lot more of the family drama between Invincible and Omni-Man.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jurassic Park III Alum Téa Leoni Has Perfect Response To Throwback Photos From The Film

The Jurassic Park/World franchise is filled with a number of notable installments, yet some can sometimes fall by the wayside. 2001's Jurassic Park III is arguably one of those films but, despite this, it still managed to add some action and likable stars to the long-running franchise. Now, Téa Leoni, one of the film's stars, shared the perfect response to some throwback photos from the movie.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Book of Boba Fett: Everything we know so far

We're less than half a year from opening The Book of Boba Fett. Yes, the latest chapter of The Mandalorian saga is coming to Disney Plus in mere months. And along the way, we're learning as much about the show as the secrecy surrounding it. So, how will Disney and...
MoviesPosted by
94.3 The Point

‘Jurassic Park’ Was Supposed To Have a Very Different Ending

Few movies build to a more satisfying conclusion than Jurassic Park. On the run from deadly velociraptors, the human characters escape into the Jurassic Park Visitor Center atrium, then climb down a display of dinosaur fossils. But the raptors keep coming, and eventually surround them. One of the raptors rears back, ready to strike — when suddenly a Tyrannosaurus rex intercedes, snatching the raptor in its jaws and flinging it across the room. John Williams’ music swells, the humans make a hasty retreat, and the T. rex unleashes a dramatic roar as the Visitor Center’s “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner flutters to the ground.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Marvel's Secret Invasion show: Everything we know so far

Marvel's Secret Invasion just got even more star-studded. One of the many upcoming Marvel Disney Plus shows, Secret Invasion is now adding an actor we've loved to hate to its ranks, on top of the Queen (and mother of dragons) it's recently added. Based on what we know, Marvel's Secret...
Moviesepicstream.com

Oscar Isaac Says Moon Knight Will be 'A Wild, Wild Show'

We already know that Oscar Isaac will be taking on the titular role in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight. However, the Dune star has been keeping quiet about his Marvel Cinematic Universe project. Luckily, Isaac has finally addressed his casting and teased that Moon Knight is going to be "a wild, wild show."
MoviesComicBook

Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrates Twilight Being on Netflix, Gushes Over Edward Cullen

The first Twilight film was released back in 2008 and the movie's stars have gone on to have huge careers with Kristen Stewart soon starring in Spencer as Princess Diana and Robert Pattinson being the next Batman. It may have been nine years since the final Twilight movie was released, but fans of the franchise are still head over heels for the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In fact, the movies hit Netflix last week and they've been dominating the streaming service's Top 10. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over Twilight being on Netflix, and they're not the only ones. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Netflix release and gush over Edward Cullen.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Legendary Filmmaker Reportedly Worked on The Book of Boba Fett

Sam Hargrave, who directed the 2020 Chris Hemsworth movie Extraction and served as the second unit director and stunt coorindator on a number of high profile action movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool, and Suicide Squad, is reportedly working on The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+. Hargrave, who is also a stunt performer and actor, is in pre-production on his second directorial feature, Combat Control, but that seemingly hasn't stopped him following up on his second unit work on The Mandalorian with a role on its spinoff. The series, which picks up from the end of The Mandalorian's second season, will star Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, the Star Wars prequels) and Ming-Na Wen (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Mulan).
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Mediocre Chris Pratt Movie’s Been Dominating Netflix All Week

Since Chris Pratt first hit the Hollywood big time thanks to his star-making performance in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, he’s very rarely strayed from the charming, charismatic and quick-witted template that served him so well in his mainstream breakthrough. In fact, the overwhelming majority of his live-action movie...
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Last of Us HBO show: Everything we know so far

We continue to learn about HBO's The Last of Us show, as casting continues to trickle in, and news of a wildly large budget (on scale with Game of Thrones) just rolled in across the desk. The latest news includes casting of one of the game's voice actors, as well as Joel's daughter.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

Star Wars: Ahsoka — Everything we know so far

Ahsoka Tano is getting her own Disney Plus show. The new series, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, was announced at Disney's Investor Day 2020 event, and will see Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as the former Jedi padawan. The series will likely track her activities after having crossed paths...

