Jurassic World 3 Dominion: Every Returning Character We Know So Far

The first Twilight film was released back in 2008 and the movie's stars have gone on to have huge careers with Kristen Stewart soon starring in Spencer as Princess Diana and Robert Pattinson being the next Batman. It may have been nine years since the final Twilight movie was released, but fans of the franchise are still head over heels for the story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. In fact, the movies hit Netflix last week and they've been dominating the streaming service's Top 10. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over Twilight being on Netflix, and they're not the only ones. Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Netflix release and gush over Edward Cullen.