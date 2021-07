I recently heard a radio show discussion about health, and how we know what we need to do, but we just don’t do it. We need to eat well, exercise, regularly get enough good sleep, AND live within our means. I couldn’t believe it when I heard that, but I totally understand it, since I talk about it all the time in my financial literacy presentations. If you are a regular reader, you know that, at last check, for Americans, 8 of the top 14 stressors in life were money-related, and stress, or the lack of it, is a big factor in our overall health. It’s yet another reason to get your personal finances under control and live within your means.