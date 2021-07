Dustin Johnson will try to get his wayward season pointed in the right direction when the 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal St. George's. The former U.S. Open and Masters champion comes into British Open 2021 with just two top-10s this calendar year after a dominant season that ended with the FedEx Cup title and November's victory at Augusta. Johnson lost the world's top ranking to Jon Rahm after the Spaniard won last month's U.S. Open, but got it back this week despite being idle. He played in the final pairing with winner Darren Clarke and tied for second in the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George's. The first 2021 Open Championship tee times are on Thursday at 12:35 a.m. ET.