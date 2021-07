In the three-day period of July 19-21, Burnet County recorded a jump of 43 active COVID-19 cases, from 97 to 140. “We’re seeing a big influx of COVID cases right now because people aren’t taking precautions,” said Dr. Jules Madrigal, the Burnet County local health authority. “The vast majority of the people getting the disease are not vaccinated. Vaccination is still the best way of protecting not just yourself but others from it.”