‘The Boys’ Creator Says Jensen Ackles’ First Day as Soldier Boy Included a ‘Supernatural’ Callback

After all of the teasers, trailers, preview images, and promises, Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now less than twenty-four hours away from hitting streaming screens around the world. Picking up where the original '80s cartoon left off, MOTU: Revelation is set to expand the franchise's universe and present characters you only thought you knew in bold, new ways. Which is a nice way of us saying that we've seen the first batch of episodes and to be blunt? Smith's take turned us into the kind of MOTU fan we never were with the original series. Someone else who wasn't a big fan of the original series was Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who voices Prince Adam's protector and He-Man's most trusted ally Teela. In the following EW interview highlights, Gellar explains why the '80s series never worked for her, what sets MOTU: Revelation apart from its predecessor, and what the essential difference is between Teela and Buffy Summers.