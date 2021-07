The Philadelphia Phillies are in the running for Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel ahead of the MLB trade deadline. All eyes are on the Chicago Cubs, who have pointed towards blowing the team up by the July 30 MLB trade deadline. One of their more valuable trade chips is closer Craig Kimbrel, who is having a career resurgence in the Windy City. There are no doubt going to be many teams interested in his services, and we now have the identity of one.