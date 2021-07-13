The Book of Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison Casts Doubt on Season 2
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're still a few months away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett but Star Wars fans are already expecting huge things to come out of the upcoming series which marks Temuera Morrison's full-time return to the franchise. The latest rumors suggest that the show which also serves as "Season 2.5" of The Mandalorian will most likely spawn a second season but Morrison himself isn't quite sure what the future holds for the famed bounty hunter.epicstream.com
