The Book of Boba Fett: Temuera Morrison Casts Doubt on Season 2

Hasbro is back at it again as they travel to Cloud City once again as they announce new Carbonized Star Wars figures. Carbonized figures are not new to The Black Series, but it has been quite some time since we have seen any new ones. This time we are getting some from The Mandalorian with the Carbonized repaint of three figures. The Scout Trooper, Shoretrooper, and the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Paz Vizsla are all returning once again. All will come in the Star Wars: The Black Series packaging with artwork display on the side. They will all realize with their previous blaster accessories and will definitely shine in any collection.