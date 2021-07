A medical student from the Indian state of Kerala, who was the first in India to test positive for Covid-19, has been infected with the virus again, officials said. The 20-year-old student, from Kerala’s Thrissur district, tested positive for a second time when she took the RT-PCR test before a flight to India’s national capital Delhi. She told The New Indian Express: “The antigen test was negative but the RT-PCR came back positive. I only have mild symptoms and am currently under home isolation.”Thrissur district medical officer Dr KJ Reena said that none of the student’s family members have tested...