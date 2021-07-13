Iowa baseball: Pittsburgh Pirates select Drew Irvine in 19th round of 2021 MLB Draft

This post is going to serve as the one post for today to cover all of the draft picks. In the past we have had separate posts for each pick through the top ten rounds, but this should be easier to follow all day and it won’t push posts off of the top of the page after a few hours. The Pirates make the 37th overall pick today as soon as the draft starts back up at 1 PM. After that pick is made, we will add a bio for that player and video if available as well. That will be done for all ten players drafted today. I’ll be sitting here waiting for their names, then I’ll start writing them up and update the post as soon as I’m done.