Iowa baseball: Pittsburgh Pirates select Drew Irvine in 19th round of 2021 MLB Draft
Drew Irvine won't even need to change colors. The Iowa right-hander was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday on the final day of the MLB Draft, going with the first pick of the 19th round (No. 553 overall). The former Waukee standout has two years of eligibility remaining — and could technically return to Iowa City if a deal doesn't work out — but a signing seems likely given where Irvine was picked.www.hawkcentral.com
