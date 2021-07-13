Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa baseball: Pittsburgh Pirates select Drew Irvine in 19th round of 2021 MLB Draft

hawkcentral.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Irvine won't even need to change colors. The Iowa right-hander was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday on the final day of the MLB Draft, going with the first pick of the 19th round (No. 553 overall). The former Waukee standout has two years of eligibility remaining — and could technically return to Iowa City if a deal doesn't work out — but a signing seems likely given where Irvine was picked.

www.hawkcentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Waukee, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Athletics#Drew Irvine#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Mlb Draft#Covid#Purdue#Rutgers#Scarlet Knights#Hawkeyes#Uni#The Des Moines Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
Rutgers University
Related
Penn, PAThe Herald

Penn State football signee White selected by Pirates in MLB Draft

STATE COLLEGE – Penn State football signee Lonnie White Jr. on Monday was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 64th pick of the 2021 MLB Draft. The two-sport Malvern Prep standout signed with the Nittany Lions in football last December and is rated a four-star football prospect by 247Sports. He’s expected to play both sports at Penn State should he enroll.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Land Three First Round Talents on Day Two of the MLB Draft

This post is going to serve as the one post for today to cover all of the draft picks. In the past we have had separate posts for each pick through the top ten rounds, but this should be easier to follow all day and it won’t push posts off of the top of the page after a few hours. The Pirates make the 37th overall pick today as soon as the draft starts back up at 1 PM. After that pick is made, we will add a bio for that player and video if available as well. That will be done for all ten players drafted today. I’ll be sitting here waiting for their names, then I’ll start writing them up and update the post as soon as I’m done.
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Pittsburgh Pirates shock everyone with No. 1 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft

Just when we thought we had an idea of what was going to happen, the Pittsburgh Pirates have shocked everyone. With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Pirates have selected catcher Henry Davis. Folks, this changes everything for the Detroit Tigers! What do you think...
MLBPosted by
93.7 The Fan

MLB Writer: Pirates draft tops all of baseball

According to one MLB writer, The Pirates had the best haul in the 2021 draft. MLB.com writer Jim Callis says that Pittsburgh took “full advantage” of having the first overall draft pick and the largest bonus poll of $14,394,000.
MLBallfans.co

Pirates sign 2021 20th round Draft selection Brenden Dixon

The Pittsburgh Pirates today signed the following player from the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. The announcement was made by Joe DelliCarri, Pirates Senior Director of Amateur Scouting. Brenden Dixon, SS , 20th round. 6-foot-1, 205 pounds; Weatherford (TX) College; Assigned to Florida Complex League. Hit .335 (53-for-158) with 12 doubles,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Clemson QB Selected In 3rd Round Of MLB Draft

Bubba Chandler was set to be a backup quarterback for the Clemson Tigers in 2021-22 — but, last night’s MLB draft may lead to different plans for the two-sport star. Selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 72 overall pick (first pick of third round), Chandler’s career as a dual-sport athlete at Clemson seems to have ended before it even began. While the standout shortstop hasn’t officially signed with the Pirates just yet, it seems as though that’s the path he hopes to take.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
College SportsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

7 Options For Texas Tech and the Big 12 After the Sooners and Longhorns go to the SEC

News broke earlier this week that the University of Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners were going to leave the Big 12 and head to the SEC. The reality of the situation is that it's much more than it seems and this isn't a fantasy world where you can snap your fingers and create change, but there does seem to be some serious traction to UT and OU at least being disgruntled.
Posted by
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The West Virginia News

The reported move of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is leading to a lot of speculation about the rest of the Big 12 Conference. What will happen to the league’s remaining schools if the Sooners and the Longhorns do bolt for the SEC? Will the league choose to remain in tact, perhaps adding other schools? Or will it dismantle, with everyone on their own, hoping to find a new landing spot?
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates select Henry Davis with No. 1 pick in 2021 MLB Draft

The Pirates have taken Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the first overall pick of the 2021 draft. The 21-year-old Davis joins Jeff King (1986), Kris Benson (1996), Bryan Bullington (2002) and Gerrit Cole (2011) as players drafted by the Pirates with the first overall selection, and Davis is the first Louisville player to be taken 1-1.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Syracuse.com

Son of former Syracuse basketball player commits to Nebraska

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Ramel Lloyd Jr., the son of former Syracuse basketball player Ramel “Rock’' Lloyd, committed to Nebraska on Sunday. Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6 guard from Woodland Hills, Calif., announced his decision on Twitter. He picked Nebraska over several other schools, including Arkansas, Oregon, Arizona State and Georgetown. Lloyd...
Lexington, MABC Heights

BC Baseball’s Frelick Selected 15th Overall in the 2021 MLB Draft

First, he was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, then a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, an All-American, and Boston College baseball’s first winner of the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove. Once again, Sal Frelick has added to his growing list of accolades. The versatile center fielder was drafted 15th overall in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy