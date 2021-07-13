Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haitians apprehensive of foreign troops as government seeks U.S. help

By David Alire Garcia
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JCjK_0avmO8ht00

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A troubled past of foreign military intervention has made many Haitians anxious or hostile to calls that U.S. or other foreign troops be sent to the Caribbean nation in the aftermath of last week’s assassination of the President Jovenal Moise.

Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has requested troops from both the United States and the United Nations, which were reviewing the requests as the Caribbean nation spiraled deeper into turmoil following Moise’s killing.

Joseph pitched the idea as a way to safeguard key infrastructure such as the capital’s airport and main sea port. However, the idea has met resistance from opposition groups, as well as retired soldiers in the country and ordinary citizens.

“We don’t want other countries to impose a government on us,” said Jose Maslin, 55, who repairs televisions and radios for a living, standing beneath a highway overpass in the capital’s western Delmas neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Haitian Military Association, which represents retired officers, called on Haitian society to spare Haiti the “humiliation” of foreign intervention.

The association sharply criticized what it described as the lack of “patriotic” planning by the acting government, which it accused of opting “to rush into the ease of a request for intervention on national territory,” according to a statement.

Another group, representing civil society, called for a “Haitian-led” solution to the country’s crisis.

Such views can be traced to a long history of foreign military footprints in Haiti, including a 1915 U.S. occupation that lasted 20 years, and more recent U.N. and U.S. troop deployments following political turmoil and natural disasters.

The White House on Monday said it had not ruled out the possibility of troops, although U.S. officials have said the Pentagon sees no need to deploy. Washington sent a small group of fewer than a dozen personnel to shore up security at the U.S. embassy in Port-au-Prince after the attack.

The international community’s involvement threatens to worsen Haiti’s fragile situation, said Jake Johnston of the U.S.-based Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR).

“For far too long, foreign actors have sought to impose solutions from abroad,” Johnston said. “Those interventions bear significant responsibility for the current situation in Haiti and for the long-term undermining of Haiti’s democracy.”

Alex Dupuy, a Haitian sociologist at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, said, “Foreign intervention is not the solution, the solution is a more accountable system of government but also greater economic opportunities and the creation of a better economy.”

The streets of the capital remained calm on Tuesday, despite calls for protests from a gang leader. Gangs remain in control of parts of the city, including key fuel supply routes.

Tires were set ablaze at makeshift blockades, including in front of the Justice Ministry where prosecutors interviewed witnesses to the assassination or others who may have information about the plot including senior opposition figures.

Hoping to sell colorful clothes spread out on a plastic tarp on a busy street corner, 39-year-old Judithe Volcy said foreign troops would be unable to solve Haiti’s deeper problems.

“Look, Haiti’s economy is in horrible shape. Everything is so expensive. So many people just leave for the countryside, or those with money, leave for other countries,” she said.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Foreign Intervention#U S Government#Haitians#Port Au Prince#The United Nations#U N#The White House#Pentagon#Cepr#Wesleyan University#The Justice Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Chinese Foreign Official Says U.S. Dominance in 'Decline' But Will Be Hard to Overtake

China's foreign vice minister said Friday that America's hegemony is falling, but noted that it would still be hard to surpass the U.S. as a leading world power. Speaking to the Chinese state media outlet Guancha on Friday, Le Yucheng said the U.S. continued to represent the strongest, most powerful nation in the world, but that the country was suffering from an idealogical perspective.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden announces delegation to attend Haitian president's funeral

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will lead a six-person presidential delegation to attend the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse on Friday, President Biden announced. The delegation will consist of U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michael Sison, newly announced special envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote, the National Security...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Venezuela says US military jet violated its airspace

Venezuela on Friday accused the United States, of violating its airspace, in what it said was a "blatant provocation," warning it would "respond forcefully" to any maneuver it saw as an act of aggression. The incident came as the Colombian and US militaries took part in exercises near Venezuela's Caribbean coastline. Venezuela reported that a US "type C-17 heavy military transport" crossed into its airspace late Thursday for "a period of three minutes... making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles," a defense ministry statement said. "This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration," it added.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Biden hits Cuba with more sanctions over its crackdown on protesters

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions against the besieged Cuban government for itsviolent crackdown on demonstrators, blacklisting the defense minister and a paramilitary police force. Officials said the sanctions targeted specific members of the island’s authoritarian government who were deemed responsible for the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration sanctioning Cuban officials over response to protests

The U.S. will sanction a top Cuban military official they’ve deemed responsible for human rights abuses during widespread protests on the island nation earlier this month. The sanctions, imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, which allows the U.S. to seek financial punishment against human rights offenders, targets Álvaro López Miera, minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, as well as a special forces unit known as the Black Wasps, according to the Treasury Department.
Politicsnny360.com

Haiti asks for U.S. troops after assassination

Haiti requested help from U.S. troops to stabilize the country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise plunged the Caribbean nation into political uncertainty. Prime Minister Claude Joseph confirmed Haiti had requested assistance from the U.S. military to protect infrastructure and prepare for elections in an interview with the Associated Press.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Charges Could Be Brought in U.S. Over Haitian Assassination -U.S. Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Charges could be brought in the United States related to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, a U.S. senior administration official said on Thursday. Moise was fatally shot on July 7 at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins, including 26...
Worldindustryglobalnews24.com

HAITI SEEKS HELP FROM UN, US, REQUESTS TO SEND TROOPS

• According to Reuters, the Prime Minister of Haiti’s office said in a letter to the UN offices on July 7. Report claim that to control the haywire situation in the country courtesy of the assassination of President Jovonel Moise, the government of Haiti has knocked the doors of the United States and the United Nations, requesting them to send troops.
Food & DrinksInternational Business Times

South African Government Asks For 25,000 Troops To Curb Unrest

The South African government on Wednesday sought to to deploy around 25,000 troops to curb unrest, now in its sixth straight day, amid fears of food and fuel shortages as disruption to farming, manufacturing and oil refining began to bite. Seventy-two people have died and more than 1,200 people arrested,...
U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

Law Enforcement Assistance to the Haitian Government

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice Monday released the following statement from spokesman Anthony Coley on department efforts to provide law enforcement assistance to the people and Government of Haiti:. “At the request of the Haitian government, the Department of Justice, along with its U.S. government partners, is...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. Aid Chief Seeks More Effective Help for Haiti Amid 'Chaos'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development said on Wednesday she was looking at aid to Haiti in the hope of better results than billions of dollars in previous assistance that did little to ease the country's deep problems. "We see the chaos, we see...

Comments / 1

Community Policy