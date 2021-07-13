Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe gets ready to relaunch after Juneteenth drama and staff turnover

By Lindsey Peterson
Posted by 
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 12 days ago

Birchwood Café is undergoing some changes and currently closed after an employee shake-up. A few days after a Juneteenth block party this year, the restaurant shut down and laid off most of the staff.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Texas State
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth#Caf#Food Drink#Heavy Table
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mankato, MNKEYC

Two local bars are not seeing Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Hilltop Florist continues its support for local non-profits through its Hope in Bloom program. Those looking to bid ahead of the silent auction for the YWCA Mankato’s upcoming Women of Distinction event can do so now. Minnesota. Highway 14, Riverfront Drive construction ahead of schedule. Updated: 11 hours ago. Construction...
Manhattan, MTPosted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

After Five Decades, The Garden Cafe in Manhattan is Closing

For many years, residents of Manhattan and the surrounding area have been able to sit down for a homestyle breakfast or lunch at Nick's Garden Cafe, located on S. Broadway. Sadly, Saturday, July 24 is the last day for patrons to enjoy a meal at the quaint small-town cafe. The restaurant will be open from 6:00 a.m. until they run out of food on Saturday.
Minneapolis, MNsouthsidepride.com

What’s happening on Richfield’s 66th Street

There has not been as much change in the past year on 66th Street as we have experienced in South Minneapolis. One or two small businesses have moved to new locations here. A few have closed; it’s not clear if it was the pandemic or just normal business rhythms. This has not historically been one of the places I frequent, but I have been there a few times during the pandemic. I bought a new kitchen faucet from the Home Depot. I checked out the Walgreens at the Hub shopping center, during the time when all the nearby pharmacies were closed. I accompanied a friend to Southdale Medical Center, and we had pizza at Pizza Luce afterwards.
Minnesota StateWEAU-TV 13

Minnesota to close all but one mass vaccination sites

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota is planning to close all but one of its COVID-19 mass vaccination sites by Aug. 7. A statement from Gov. Tim Walz says the state will focus on the several hundred smaller vaccination sites around the state, at pharmacies and health care providers. The state’s COVID-19...
Minnesota Statelptv.org

Minnesota City Gives Warning After Massive Goldfish Found in Lake

The city of Burnsville has shared shocking photos on social media of a massive, overgrown goldfish on Friday that was found in a Minnesota lake, serving as a warning to anyone thinking of dumping unwanted goldfish in a lake, stream, or pond. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy