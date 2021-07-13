Minneapolis' Birchwood Cafe gets ready to relaunch after Juneteenth drama and staff turnover

There has not been as much change in the past year on 66th Street as we have experienced in South Minneapolis. One or two small businesses have moved to new locations here. A few have closed; it’s not clear if it was the pandemic or just normal business rhythms. This has not historically been one of the places I frequent, but I have been there a few times during the pandemic. I bought a new kitchen faucet from the Home Depot. I checked out the Walgreens at the Hub shopping center, during the time when all the nearby pharmacies were closed. I accompanied a friend to Southdale Medical Center, and we had pizza at Pizza Luce afterwards.