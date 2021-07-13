United Against Poverty to hold job fair on July 15

A job fair will be held July 15 at the Indian River County United Against Poverty Center. Photo by Getty Images

United Against Poverty of Indian River County will host a job fair on Thursday, July 15, the UP Center in Vero Beach.

Presented in partnership with CareerSource Research Coast , the job fair runs from 3-6 p.m. Veterans will receive early entry as part of a combined commitment to priority of service. The UP Center is located at 1400 27th St. in Vero Beach.

During the event, job seekers will have access to more than 50 Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie County employers and community partners. To prepare, participants are encouraged to attend CareerSource Research Coast’s resume writing and interview preparation workshops.

CareerSource Research Coast will also host a special workshop called “Making the Most of the Job Fair” for those needing additional assistance. For workshop dates and times click here .

“We are so thrilled to partner with CareerSource, who are an incredible resource to unemployed and underemployed individuals in our community,” said Matt Tanner, Executive Director of UP IRC . Together, we hope to provide a hand up, and not a handout to those looking for employment.”

CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC) is a private, non-profit, Florida corporation with a board of directors consisting of private businesses, economic development and education representatives, community and state agencies, and elected officials.

United Against Poverty serves those in poverty by providing crisis care, case management, transformative education, food and household subsidy, employment training and placement, personal empowerment training, and active referrals to other collaborative social service providers. The next Success Training Employment Partner (STEP) Program cohort will begin July 26, with an additional offering for veterans looking to connect with top employers.