Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith’s Open Championship pairing reignites old drama

By Joshua Berhow
Golf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a very long time since we last held an internationally significant golf tournament on international soil. With much of the 2020 golf season wiped out to the rearing head of the pandemic, golf fans weren’t treated to their typical international delights. The Open Championship was canceled and the European Tour schedule existed without the star-powered help it typically gets from mid-season PGA Tour entrants.

golf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
James
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open Championship#Tour Championship#European Tour#Pga Tour#Royal Melbourne#American#Un#The Hero World Challenge#Syracuse University#Nfl Films#Cbs News#Fox Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Golf
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBirmingham Star

Covid forces Rahm, DeChambeau out of Olympic golf

The Olympic golf tournament lost two of its top stars to coronavirus on Sunday, as world number one Jon Rahm and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau were forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games. The PGA announced that big-hitting DeChambeau was being replaced by Patrick Reed and hours later...
GolfPioneer Press

Patrick Reed rounds out quality 3M Open field

The 3M Open received a strong late addition to its field Friday when Patrick Reed committed to play in next week’s PGA Tour event shortly after missing the 36-hole cut at The Open championship. The 2018 Masters champion entered this week as the No. 9 player in the world, making...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Mickelson, Reed, Clarke miss British Open cut

SANDWICH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson was among an illustrious list of players who failed to make the cut at the British Open on Friday. American Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion when he won this year's PGA Championship at the age of 50,...
Golfstaradvertiser.com

Positive virus tests knock golfers Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau out of Olympics

KAWAGOE, Japan >> Positive COVID-19 tests knocked Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau out of the Olympic golf tournament Sunday, in a pair of surprises that reinforced the tenuous nature of holding a massive sports event during a global pandemic. Word of Rahm’s positive test came from the Spanish Olympic committee...
GolfGolf.com

Open Championship picks: Who the experts and a gambler are betting on

At this week’s Open Championship at Royal St. George’s, who does the journalists and betting analysts like? Or the caddie? Or the old-school gambler? Gimme the facts, storylines and trends. Gimme that inside-the-ropes look. Gimme your gut feeling. You bet, bettor. Welcome to GOLF.com’s new gambling advice column, where we’ve...
GolfGolf.com

Open Championship expert picks to win, sleepers to watch at Royal St. George’s

Call it a Branden Grace theory. On Branden Grace. The South African, according to some fun research by the Open Championship website, has played in the first two rounds of golf’s oldest major with the eventual winner in the past two tournaments: In 2018, he played with Francesco Molinari, and in ’19, he played with Shane Lowry. If you’re a storyline bettor, i.e., the type of gambler who gambles as if something is destined to happen, this is a juicy one, and you, no doubt, were interested to see that Grace was grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth for this year’s opening rounds.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson BENDS Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron at Rocket Mortgage!

Phil Mickelson was caught on camera trying to snap Bryson DeChambeau's 8-iron over his knee during the Rocket Mortgage Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday. Okay, it was a prank but it was still pretty funny!. Mickelson, who has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a video of him bending Bryson's iron...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Jon Rahm gets ANGRY WITH CAMERAMAN at Scottish Open

Jon Rahm is in the hottest form of his career at the moment and he made a superb start to his second round at the Scottish Open on Friday. Having shot 5-under-par in the first round, he began his second round with six birdies in his first nine holes. The putter was working well and nothing could go wrong for the World No. 1.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau says Ryder Cup pairing with Brooks Koepka would be "FUNNY"

Bryson DeChambeau has welcomed the opportunity of being paired with Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup this September. DeChambeau made his feelings known during his pre-Open Championship press conference at Royal St George's today, just a couple of hours after Brooks Koepka explained there was little chance of them being paired together by United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Tommy Fleetwood's caddie FIRES SHOTS at Bryson DeChambeau

Speaking to the media yesterday, Bryson DeChambeau had to field a controversial question that accused him of never shouting 'fore' when hitting his ball towards a crowd. The 2020 US Open champion claimed that he shouts '99% of the time' when he hits a wayward drive, but Tommy Fleetwood's caddie clearly begs to differ.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Jon Rahm Reveals The Gift He Received From Phil Mickelson

As Jon Rahm closed in on a U.S. Open victory a few weeks ago, Phil Mickelson pulled up a chair next to Kelley Cahill, Rahm’s wife. It was a classy gesture from the lefty, especially since he knows how nerve-wracking it can be to close out a major championship. Well,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy