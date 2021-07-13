Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith’s Open Championship pairing reignites old drama

Call it a Branden Grace theory. On Branden Grace. The South African, according to some fun research by the Open Championship website, has played in the first two rounds of golf’s oldest major with the eventual winner in the past two tournaments: In 2018, he played with Francesco Molinari, and in ’19, he played with Shane Lowry. If you’re a storyline bettor, i.e., the type of gambler who gambles as if something is destined to happen, this is a juicy one, and you, no doubt, were interested to see that Grace was grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth for this year’s opening rounds.