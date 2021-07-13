Cancel
Fired Deputy Zachary Wester to Be Sentenced for Planting Drugs

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 11 days ago
Fired sheriff’s deputy Zachary Wester is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for planting drugs during traffic stops in Florida. The hearing is set to start at 3:30 p.m. Wester, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, was originally charged in 12 cases but the final guilty verdict was far more narrow than his alleged victims would have wanted. He was only convicted for encounters with Joshua Emmanuel, Steven Vann, and Teresa Odom for charges of racketeering, official misconduct, perjury, fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false imprisonment.

