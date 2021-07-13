Cancel
Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

By Summer Lin
Tri-City Herald
 11 days ago

A couple visiting in Hawaii has received backlash after uploading a video to TikTok of the wife touching an endangered monk seal. Stephen said he and his wife Lakyn were in Kauai after getting married on Maui, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. It was the first time they saw a Hawaiian monk seal and they didn’t know about the laws related to the species, the publication reported.

www.tri-cityherald.com

