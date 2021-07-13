Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

Bradenton Herald
 11 days ago

A couple visiting in Hawaii has received backlash after uploading a video to TikTok of the wife touching an endangered monk seal. Stephen said he and his wife Lakyn were in Kauai after getting married on Maui, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. It was the first time they saw a Hawaiian monk seal and they didn’t know about the laws related to the species, the publication reported.

Hawaii StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newlyweds ‘deeply sorry’ for viral Hawaiian monk seal incident

A Louisiana couple has apologized after video footage showing the woman touching an endangered monk seal in Hawaii went viral, inspiring harsh criticism and death threats. In the footage, the woman, identified as Lakyn, is shown touching the monk seal on a remote Kauai beach. The seal snaps, causing Lakyn to run to safety. (She has since made her TikTok account private, but the video is featured on the Hawaii Viral Content Instagram page.)
Hawaii Statehawaiipublicradio.org

Tourists Fined for Touching Endangered Hawaiian Monk Seal on Kaua‘i

U.S. authorities launched an investigation and fined Louisiana tourists honeymooning in Hawai‘i after a video on social media showed a woman touching an endangered Hawaiian monk seal. The couple were “deeply sorry,” a man identified as Stephen told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for a story Tuesday. “We love Hawai‘i and the...
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Officials slam videos of harassed Hawaiian monk seals

HONOLULU — State and federal officials are urging visitors to behave properly when faced with marine wildlife after recent social media posts depicting interference with critically-endangered Hawaiian monk seals provoked an uproar online. Representatives of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Politicsmauinow.com

Gov. Ige Asks for Respect Amid Videos of People Touching Endangered Seals

Governor David Ige took to social media yesterday to address a growing concern after at least two videos have surfaced recently of visitors to Hawaiʻi, touching and disturbing endangered Hawaiian Monk Seals. “I want to be clear that this behavior is absolutely unacceptable. Visitors to our islands – you’re asked...
