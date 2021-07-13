Nieuw Volendam: Christine Mansour Starts International Beach Handball Team

After the enormous success of beach volleyball, more and more beach variants of popular sports arose in recent years. In addition to foot volleyball, beach football and beach tennis, beach handball is now also on the rise worldwide. If it is up to Christine Mansour, a handball village like Volendam can't stay behind in this special new trend. The 28-year-old sports fan from America was part of an international exchange program with HV Kras Volendam and is now determined to put Volendam on the international map with a new women's beach handball team.