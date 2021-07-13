Cancel
Eastport Arts Center announces children’s theater summer session

Cover picture for the articleEastport Arts Center embarks on its first-ever summer session of Children’s Theater Workshop on Wednesday, July 14 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Each week through August 18, participants from ages 7 to 18* can join in to play theater games, build skills on stage, and learn the ins and outs of improvisation and sketch comedy. The workshop will culminate in a short performance for participants’ families during the final class.

