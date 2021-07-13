Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Officer fatally shoots man outside hospital in Arkansas

WREG
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer at an Arkansas hospital fatally shot a man who had a gun outside of the emergency department entrance. Arkansas State Police say the shooting happened Monday afternoon outside of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in Little Rock. State police say a UAMS officer shot 59-year-old Bobby Hollingshead, of Sheridan, after Hollingshead raised a gun. Hollingshead was taken inside the hospital for treatment but later died.

www.wreg.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
City
Sheridan, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Ap#Uams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy