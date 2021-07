Don't be fooled by Gabriella Laberge's delicate demeanor: Her America's Got Talent audition showed off the colossal power of her voice. The French-Canadian violinist and singer from Montreal told the AGT judges that she believes her "American Dream could come true" before pulling out her violin for a stirring performance of James Blunt's 2004 song "Goodbye My Lover." But it wasn't the violin that struck a chord with the audience: It was her singing voice, which immediately revealed her impressive range as she sang the opening lyrics, "Did I disappoint you or let you down? Should I be feeling guilty or let the judges frown?"