The Next Volkswagen Jetta GLI Coming With GTI Upgrades
Volkswagen is readying a mid-cycle refresh for its compact Jetta sedan, including the sporty GLI variant. Aside from the awesome Blue Lagoon Concept revealed earlier this year, the seventh-generation Jetta hasn't received any major updates since it debuted in the 2019 model year. VW will reportedly give the base Jetta a power upgrade, courtesy of the larger 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the Taos. This engine produces 158 horsepower compared to the current 1.4-liter's 147 hp.carbuzz.com
