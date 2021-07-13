Cancel
The Next Volkswagen Jetta GLI Coming With GTI Upgrades

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
 11 days ago
Volkswagen is readying a mid-cycle refresh for its compact Jetta sedan, including the sporty GLI variant. Aside from the awesome Blue Lagoon Concept revealed earlier this year, the seventh-generation Jetta hasn't received any major updates since it debuted in the 2019 model year. VW will reportedly give the base Jetta a power upgrade, courtesy of the larger 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from the Taos. This engine produces 158 horsepower compared to the current 1.4-liter's 147 hp.

