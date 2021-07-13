Cancel
EZtol 2.1 by Sigmetrix Now Supports Ability to Read PMI for SOLIDWORKS CAD Models

Middletown Press
 12 days ago

EZtol adds ability to read PMI for SOLIDWORKS and other ease of use enhancements. Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol 2.1. This new version builds on the recent release of 2.0 supporting NX and CATIA models that provided a much simpler interface and smaller download to add the ability to read PMI data, tolerance information defined with the CAD part files, for SOLIDWORKS, and offers these new highlights for all supported CAD systems:

