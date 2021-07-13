Cancel
Relationships

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised with Mother's Calm Behavior in a Grocery Store

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man who noticed the calm rapport between a mother and her toddler while grocery shopping. He was amazed and wanted to know the woman's secret.

A mother and her child walked into the grocery store and went about their business. The woman had her three-year-old daughter sitting inside the shopping cart as she wheeled her around the aisles.

The pair moved around calmly for a while until the mom-daughter duo approached the cookie aisle. The toddler called out and pointed at the cookies telling her mommy that she wanted some.

THE CALM MOTHER

The woman smiled and said, "Now, Missy, we only have a few more aisles to go, don't throw a fit. It won't be long." The little girl quieted down as they moved past the aisle and shopped further.

They soon approached the candy aisle, and once again, the girl's interest was piqued. She once again tapped her mommy and pointed at the colorful candies, telling her mom that she wanted sweets.

She soon started whining, and her mom quietly soothed, "There, there, Missy, don't cry. Two more aisles, and we'll be checking out." Once the mom was done shopping, she pushed the cart towards the payment point.

Right there, on the cashier's counter, the toddler saw some chewing gums. She cried out to her mom, pointing at the gums, and again the mom tried to calmly address the situation.

She said, "Missy, we'll be done in five minutes, and then you can go home and have a bottle and a nice snooze." Soon enough, the woman and her daughter moved out of the store.

They were at the parking lot while she loaded her groceries into the trunk when a man who had been watching the exchange between her and her child walked up to her. He was so impressed by how she handled the meltdown.

After exchanging pleasantries, he commended her, saying "I couldn't help noticing how patient you were with little Missy." The woman sighed and replied: "Oh no, my little girl's name is Francine. I'm Missy."

THE SENIOR CITIZEN AND THE STORE

Another hilarious joke tells the story of a man who was at the grocery store as early as past seven in the morning. He stood in the queue for senior citizens and observed how everyone waited for the store to open.

After a while, a young man came forward, trying to get in between the queue. However, an old woman in the queue whacked him with her walking cane and sent him back to the parking lot.

After a while, the young man was back at trying to get to the front. This time an old man pushed him off, punched him, and set him rolling on the floor.

After some seconds on the floor, the young man got up and dusted his clothes. He stared frustratingly at the senior citizens and said,

"Look, if you do not let me unlock the [expletive] door, you're never going to get in there!"

