The DJI Pocket has to me one of the most innovative cameras to be launched in the last 10 years. Originally released as a DJI Osmo Pocket, and updated more recently as the DJI Pocket 2 - this camera combines an action camera and a handheld gimbal into one device; and as it name suggests it fits in your pocket. The result is a device that is designed so it can be used to take super-smooth video for vlogging or for holiday videos without the need to buy selfie sticks or a separate gimbal.