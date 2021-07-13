FurHaven Chooses Centric PLM™ as a Companion to Their Product Development Process

New research released by Infosys Knowledge Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 percent higher chance of business growth. BENGALURU, India, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help businesses strengthen customer centricity and innovation. Key among them are the product-centric value delivery model and the data-centric live engineering approach that helps enterprises drive business value faster while being secure by design. With the product-centric value delivery model, enterprises can transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimagining customer journeys, with agile product teams bringing these to life. Through the data-centric live engineering approach enterprises can increase the speed of outcomes by using the power of advanced analytics and AI to generate persona-based actionable insights.