Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Flash episode "Heart of the Matter, Part 1." Read at your own risk!. The Flash celebrated 150 episodes on The CW in its latest episode, and while that was something for fans to be excited about, the way the August Heart arc could conclude may not. Part 1 of the two-part finale event ended in a way that teased Barry Allen may save the day the same way he has with every other major encounter in Season 7: by using his feelings.