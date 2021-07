It’s been a long two years since the first Mass Effect game was released for the Xbox 360 and PC. A fan of the first game, I enjoyed the flair for the dramatic that Bioware had with it’s storytelling, and the innovative attempt at bridging the gap between third person action and RPG. The first game had a few faults in all its greatness, but any loose ends that it may have had in the gameplay department have more than been tied up in this second installment. Mass Effect 2 is a rare breed of game: A game tweaked to near perfection leaving little to no breathing room for mediocrity, boredom, or cliche.