Compass, Guaranteed Rate launch loan origination company OriginPoint
Two of the largest leaders in the real estate market are joining forces to form a new mortgage origination company. Compass Inc. and Guaranteed Rate announced Tuesday that they entered an agreement to form OriginPoint, utilizing each company’s breadth of knowledge and expertise. OriginPoint will combine Compass’ end-to-end technology platform with Guaranteed Rate’s digital mortgage capabilities to quickly drive growth.bostonagentmagazine.com
