Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute to Legally Blonde, Which Premiered 20 Years Ago Today

So goes one of the driving scenes in act one of Legally Blonde, which celebrates its 20th anniversary tomorrow, in which superficial boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) dumps Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), telling her that he needs to be with a Jackie, not a Marilyn, if he’s to be successful in politics. This prompts Elle to follow Warner to Harvard law school in order to win him back. “What, like it’s hard?” goes the famous catchphrase, solidifying Elle’s place as the pop cultural patron saint of being underestimated.