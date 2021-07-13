Cancel
Don Cheadle's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Emmy Nom Has Marvel Fans Screaming

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Cheadle landed an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and many Marvel fans just aren't quite sure how to take the news. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cheadle has long been playing the role of James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, in various movies. He briefly appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode "New World Order, and while it was certainly an awesome cameo, you'd almost miss it if you blinked.

